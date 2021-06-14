After more than six years of having finished his first stage with Club América to fulfill the European dream, playing in several teams from the Old Continent and having returned to Mexico to play with Rayados de Monterrey, Miguel Layún He fulfilled his mission of returning to the team of his loves and where he became captain and reference, in addition, of a two-time Liga MX champion.
However, doing so was not easy, as he expressed in an interview with the newspaper RECORD, because he had to get rid of the higher salary he received in the Sultana del Norte, to be able to wear the cream-blue shirt again.
“As soon as Solari gave the go-ahead we started talking and my agent told me that they didn’t reach the numbers that I charged, but I said ‘I have no problem, I’m not looking to return to America for money, I want to return because I wanted to return. to America, to be champion and then to be able to think calmly about retirement. ‘The money was not going to be a hindrance and I dropped considerably from what I was earning in Rayados in order to close the deal. “
“I told my representative that for me América was very special and that he could explore the possibility of returning to América, in the end the first contact was with Baños, but Baños greatly respects Solari’s opinion and consulted with him to see if he agreed that I was part of the team, “he added.
The 32-year-old player confessed that it was he himself who began the approaches with the board to probe the possibility and finally made the news known to the board of the Gang.
“I had six months left on my contract with Rayados and I knew that I could sign freely now and the possibility was raised of seeing if I could go free in the summer by giving up the total of the remaining money that I had in the contract, those six months I considered lost”
“I do not like it or am a partisan of those six months where a player already signs with another team but is still six months in his team and you are only thinking there and even if you give yourself one hundred percent in the club where you are participating any Error is taken the wrong way because they tell you that you are already thinking about the other team, I am not a partisan, “he concluded.
