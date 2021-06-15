The new Tigres UANL coach, Miguel Herrera, continues in the preseason with the northern team, where a few days ago he made statements about why, when he was helmsman of the Eagles of America, I did not put the Colombian to play Roger Martinez, who had little activity with the azulcremas commanded by ‘Piojo’.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
It was in an interview for Adrenalin where the Mexican strategist revealed that the situation was not in his hands and that everything was on the orders of the Americanist directive, who were unhappy with the coffee striker.
“I did not put it up because the board did not want me to put it up because it was for sale, because he fought with them,” he said.
With the arrival of coach Santiago Solari, Roger Martinez began to have greater activity, however, the board is no longer comfortable with him, and more due to the extra-court scandals that have arisen in recent weeks when seeing him at parties where the protocols for the spread of the coronavirus were not complied with. .
Now, the high command of the Americanista group do not see the departure of Martínez with bad eyes; However, the team that is interested in their services must pay the amount of the 9 million dollars that Coapa executives request, otherwise, it will not come out for a lower figure or with loan status.
Leave a Reply