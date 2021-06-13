“Oscar Camps, founder of the NGO Open Arms, tweeted a truth that all the center-left hypocrites pretend not to see: ‘so far in 2021 there have been 811 deaths almost equal to all of 2019 (918) and more of all deaths recorded in 2018 (793) “. Without media hype, the Draghi / Lamorgese tandem is doing much worse than Conte / Salvini”.

To say this via Twitter are Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary, and Stefano Galieni, immigration manager, Rifondazione Comunista – Sinistra Europea. “In the tweet Oscar Camps – continue the PRC exponents – denounces that these are the consequences of the seizure by the Italian authorities of 5 boats which are prevented from rescue activities at sea. In the Mediterranean people continue to die but do not rise more the voices against the inhumanity of the government now that the PD is inside and the banker dear to the EU and the US is at the helm. The least worst works like chloroform on consciences, even on the left “, Acerbo and Galieni conclude.