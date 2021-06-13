Lampedusa, record landings of migrants and hotspots collapsing

Lampedusa records record landings and collapsing hotspots. In the structure of the Imbriacola district, where the capacity is 250 seats, in fact, the presences have broken through one thousand. There are 1,215 guests after the flurry of landings recorded on Saturday on the largest of the Pelagie Islands. 15 landings in one day, and the same their fishermen had to throw themselves into the sea several times to save the castaways who were about to drown.

On Saturday, 57 unaccompanied minors and pregnant women left the island aboard the scheduled ferry to Porto Empedocle. They will then be transferred to quarantine centers in the Agrigento area. The Prefecture of the city of the Temples, working tirelessly to ease the pressure on the hotspot, has ordered the departure of another 110 migrants on the Sansovino liner. From Sicily they will then reach Crotone where other guests of the Imbriacola district should be transferred during the day.

Migrants, Germany returns to send them back to Italy

Meanwhile, the situation is heating up in the north as well. In fact, already in recent days Berlin and Paris they had dropped into the void the appeal for “solidarity” by Minister Luciana Lamorgese, to then make explicit his refusal to the automatic redistribution of migrants, claiming the right to choose who to welcome, that is, only those who qualify for international protection.

Now, it’s on its way another slap to Italy from Germany. To report the news is the newspaper the Republic, which tells the stories of some “dublinanti”, migrants who, according to the European rules established in Dublin, must be registered in the country of disembarkation and must return there. They can only apply for asylum after years, but the German government tries to send them back to Italy before this becomes possible.

If before the coronavirus pandemic the dubliners rejected in Italy were still 2,692, according to government data, in 2020 they collapsed to 509 because the Conte government had blocked the transfers, among the anti-Covid measures. Now, however, something begins to move.

France and Germany against Greece

But Italy is not the only one in trouble. Six states that are part of the Schengen Area (Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland) have asked the European Commission to stop secondary refugee flows from Greece arrive in their own territory. As the newspaper reports Handelsblatt, these are refugees who, having arrived in Greece, have obtained refugee status from the Greek authorities. However, these migrants do not intend to stay in the country “due to poor living conditions and the lack of future prospects”. Greece rejects any responsibility for secondary flows. With about one thousand arrivals per month, Germany is one of the main destinations for refugees who leave Greece, legally entering German territory with documents issued by the Greek authorities. Once in Germany, these migrants submit a further asylum application, “in the hope of receiving subsidies and a permanent residence permit”.

Europe does not tackle the issue of redistribution

Already in the Internal Affairs Council held in Luxembourg in recent days there was no mention of the redistribution of migrants between EU countries but there had been “important developments” on the negotiations for the new pact for asylum and migration. This is the summary given by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, and the Portuguese Interior Minister, Eduardo Cabrita, at the end of the meeting. However, the agreement on solidarity remains, despite the appeals from the Southern front.

The states of the Med-5, ie “Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus”, with a letter to the presidency of the EU Council, withdrew their reservation regarding the new regulation on Easo, the European support office for asylum, “abandoning the logic of an agreement on everything or an agreement on nothing”. This was announced by Cabrita who, as representative of the rotating presidency of the EU Council, recalled the long process of the text blocked for some time due to the disagreements between EU countries on the entire immigration dossier. The first step, explained Cabrita, “was to separate the technical work on the text” from the political negotiations. With today’s letter came the green light from the five countries.

“We had very constructive positive discussions, especially on the external dimension, but also touching on the entire Pact” on migration and asylum, the Commission’s proposal on the management of flows, and “I must say that there are possible and concrete progress to be made in partnership with our southern neighbors, ”Johansson summed up at the end of the meeting. “Yesterday I was in Libya and I had excellent talks with the prime minister of the new interim government and also with the minister of the interior,” recalled the commissioner. “Two weeks ago, I was in Tunisia and last week I met the Tunisian president again”, he added. Hence the EU bet for a new agreement with the countries of North Africa in order to collaborate “both when it comes to preventing irregular departures ”and to“ manage migration, protect the fundamental rights of migrants, invest in legal pathways and help each other manage borders ”, concluded Johansson.

“We had an in-depth discussion on the strategy to promote integrated migration management as a normal phenomenon” and as “something positive for the European Union”, confirmed Cabrita. “We want to promote dynamic relations between Europe, the oldest continent , and Africa, our continent bordering the youngest population in the world, ”he added.