The pandemic, corruption, climate, violence and poverty are some of the causes of massive migration from the Northern Triangle countries to the United States. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is the designee of President Joe Biden to lead the diplomatic efforts that seek to stop the migratory flow from Central America. The objective: to address the causes of the exodus of the thousands who are forced to flee their countries in search of new opportunities.

Alvina and her daughter were deported to Guatemala after they tried to migrate to the United States. The false promises of the traffickers led them to undertake the trip, but entering the American Union irregularly did not guarantee their stay.

Alvina’s is one of thousands of testimonies from people fleeing their countries in Central America in the hope of changing their future in the United States. And, although there is a change of government, the Joe Biden Administration continues to make it clear that this is not the time to emigrate.

The immigration courts are saturated and focus on dealing with the dammed cases. Many of them, from people who had to wait up to two years in Mexico due to the conditions of the program implemented in the previous government that sent them back to wait there for the response to their asylum applications.

+ And the migration data for the week: 62,500 is the number of refugees that Joe Biden’s government promised to host in 2021. However, he clarified that the figure could not be reached due to the lag left by the previous administration.