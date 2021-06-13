Microsoft confirmed a number of games set for Xbox Game Pass in 2021 and beyond during its E3 show.

Today, 13th June, Yakuza: Like a Dragon hits Xbox Game Pass. This one leaked yesterday.

On 22nd June, Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance comes out as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. We knew about this one already.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an Xbox Game Pass title for consoles on 27th July.

On 29th July, The Ascent comes out as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. We also knew about this one.

Here’s one we didn’t know about: the wonderful Hades hits Game Pass on 13th August.

Twelve Minutes launches into Game Pass on 19th August.

Psychonauts 2 is down for Game Pass day one on 25th August.

Aragami 2 hits Game Pass on 17th September.

Sable follows on 23rd September.

The Anacrusis is down for Game Pass this Autumn, as is Scorn.

Back 4 Blood launches into Xbox Game Pass on 12th October. This one leaked yesterday, too.

28th October sees Age of Empires 4 come out and launch into Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 comes out 9th November and as you’d expect of a first-party game, enters Game Pass day one.

Shredders then hits Game Pass in December.

Halo Infinite is down for “holiday 2021”, and of course launches into Game Pass.

Listed as 2021 for Game Pass are Among Us, Hello Neighbor 2, and The Gunk.

That’s all that was revealed for Game Pass in 2021 during Microsoft’s E3 show, but of course there are 2022 games coming to Game Pass as well.

The Outer Worlds 2, Stalker 2, and A Plague Tale: Requiem are all day one Xbox Game Pass titles. So are Starfield, Redfall, Contraband, Party Animals, Atomic Heart, Somerville, Slime Rancher 2, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Replaced.

Pretty impressive lineup!