If yesterday’s big Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase wasn’t enough for you, Microsoft has a little more to come.

Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will be broadcast at 6pm UK time this Thursday, 17th June and feature conversations with some of Microsoft’s internal studios.

Psychonauts 2 team Double Fine, The Outer Worlds 2 studio Obsidian, Hellblade 2 maker Ninja Theory and Sea of ​​Thieves outfit Rare will all be included, alongside others.

Kinda Funny Xcast’s Parris Lilly revealed the showcase via Twitter last night, and announced he would be hosting.

Excited to announce I am the host for Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Airing on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZm – Parris (@ vicious696) June 13, 2021

It’s interesting to see Ninja Theory listed here – we didn’t get much at all from that studio yesterday. Here’s hoping we get an update on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, or the studio’s mysterious ultra-realistic “mental terror” simulator Project: Mara.

Anything else you’d like to see a little more of?