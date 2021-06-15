In these hours the version has greatly impressed Xbox Series X | S of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The players PCInstead, they have been enjoying this incredible flight simulator for months. But starting this summer, they too can have more fun thanks to the VelocityOne Flight, an exceptional Turtle Beach controller designed specifically for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Designed for Xbox and developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, VelocityOne Flight includes everything you need to take to the skies. The throttle dial included, along with the dedicated compensator and the yoke with throttle integrated, provide all home pilots with an entire suite of ready-to-use controls.

Dual lever and di Vernier, along with 10 programmable buttons, ensure a realistic experience of both light aircraft and heavy jets. The throttle controls are fully customizable, with handles and levers to faithfully reproduce your favorite aircraft. A simple USB connection gives users an easy setup whether playing on an Xbox Series X | S console or on a Windows 10 PC.

VelocityOne Flight will be launched this summer at a recommended price of € 349.99. What do you think?