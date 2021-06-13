The flight simulator will also receive content inspired by the new Top Gun movie.

Microsoft Flight Simulator took off last summer on PC, but now it is the turn of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players to receive its wings. The flight simulator par excellence will land on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. next july 27, and with this trailer shown in the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 you can see it in action.

While it’s impossible to know yet how its performance will compare to higher-end PCs, Microsoft Flight Simulator is known to work. to 4K on Xbox Series X. A realistic simulator from Asobo Studio, who have also introduced the new A Plague Tale 2, and which will keep all the realism and all the functions of the PC version in these new editions.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

For those who can’t wait any longer to get flying, Microsoft notes on its blog that can now be “pre-installed” Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S. Obviously, you will have to wait more than a month to start the engines and take off. Along with these versions, Xbox has also announced a new free Top Gun DLC for the game, which will debut in November alongside the film Top Gun: Maverick.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available July 27 on Xbox Series X | S, bundled with Xbox Game Pass. We remind you that the subscription service currently offers 3 months for 1 euro for new users. Likewise, know that in 3DJuegos you have a complete special of E3 2021 with all the dates and times of the fair.

More about: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Asobo Studio, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox and E3 2021.