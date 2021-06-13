Developer Asobo’s jaw-droppingly beautiful Microsoft Flight Simulator finally has a console release date, and will be coming to Xbox Series X / S on 27th July.

Microsoft Flight Simulator received much praise when it launched on PC at the end of last year, in large part thanks to its utterly staggering rendition of the entire world – one that Asobo has continued to build on with regular free sim updates and visual overhauls for the likes of Japan, the United States, France, Benelux, the UK, and Ireland.

“From light plans to wide-body jets,” explains Microsoft of its flight sim, “you’ll test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time weather, including accurate worldwide cloud cover and cloud layers, wind speed and direction, temperature , humidity, rain, and lightning – all in a dynamic and living world. With the power of satellite data and cloud-based AI, you’ll travel the entire planet in amazing detail with over 37,000 airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings , real mountain ranges, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. “

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X | S Gameplay Trailer /

All that will available to console players when Microsoft Flight Simulator heads to Xbox Series X / S and Game Pass for console on 27th July.

That, however, isn’t quite the end of the Flight Simulator news; Microsoft has also announced a Top Gun crossover, coming to Xbox Series X / S and PC on 19th November this year. Tying in with Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie, the expansion promises to give players first-hand experience of “what it’s like to be a US Navy Top Gun”.