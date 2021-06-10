Microsoft aims to release at least one new first-party game into Xbox Game Pass every quarter, it’s said.
“In terms of the overall lineup, we want to get to a point of releasing a new game every quarter,” Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said in a recent video briefing shown to press.
“We know that a thriving entertainment service needs a consistent and exciting flow of new content. So our portfolio will continue to grow as our service grows.”
Xbox Game Pass, which has 18 million subscribers, contains a library of over 100 games. Microsoft had already committed to releasing all its first-party games day-and-date on Game Pass (a policy that’s in stark contrast to Sony’s for rival subscription service PlayStation Now), and it has recently snapped up a number of day-and- date launches from third-party publishers, such as Outriders and MLB The Show 21.
But to reach that one new first-party game launch each quarter target, Microsoft needs developers. To that end, its studio lineup has grown from five to 23 teams over the last several years, including the $ 7.5bn purchase of Bethesda.
“Role playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games, and more are all being built by our first-party teams to ensure that there is a steady stream of compelling exclusive content to explore,” Microsoft said.
Xbox Game Studios currently includes:
- 343 Industries (Halo)
- World’s Edge (Age of Empires)
- The Coalition (Gears of War)
- Compulsion Games (We Happy Few)
- Double Fine (Psychonauts)
- The Initiative (Perfect Dark)
- inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3)
- Mojang Studios (Minecraft)
- Ninja Theory (Hellblade)
- Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Avowed)
- Playground Games (Forza Horizon, Fable)
- Rare (Sea of Thieves, Everwild)
- Turn 10 (Forza Motorsport)
- Undead Labs (State of Decay)
- Xbox Game Studios Publishing (external development support)
Bethesda Softworks currently includes:
- Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield)
- iD (Doom, Quake, Rage)
- ZeniMax Online (The Elder Scrolls Online)
- Arkane Studios (Prey, Dishonored, Deathloop)
- MachineGames (Wolfenstein, Untitled Indiana Jones game)
- Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo)
- Alpha Dog Games (Mighty Doom)
- Roundhouse Studios (formerly Human Head Studios)
