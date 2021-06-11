Principals of private schools reported that schools have witnessed a decline in student registration for the current academic year, pointing out that there are vacant seats, ranging between 2.3% to 33%, from one school to another, for various reasons, including transferring the student to study in a school with lower fees, and the preference of some families not to Register their children in kindergarten, and other families transfer their children to study in their countries.

On the other hand, private schools have started registering students for the new academic year with a package of initiatives to support students’ families in the process of educating their children.

In detail, the deputy principal of a private school, who preferred not to be named, stated that the enrollment of students in the school declined during the current academic year, explaining that the number of students decreased by more than 33%, from 1,200 students last academic year, to 800 students this year. .

She added that student registration for the next academic year is witnessing a significant decline of up to 30%, due to a number of families affected by the consequences of the “Corona” pandemic, whether by reducing their employers’ salaries, or leaving their jobs.

She added: “Our school is one of the lowest-fee private schools, despite this, the registration of students for the new academic year is witnessing during the current period a significant decline compared to the same period last year and the years preceding the (Corona) pandemic.”

She pointed out that most of the grades in which enrollment is witnessing a decline are the kindergarten stage, as the students’ families refrain from registering them at this stage, taking advantage of the decision not to make it mandatory for the student to join the “kindergarten” so that he can register in the first grade, for two reasons, one of which is to reduce Among the expenses that burden the family budget, especially after the decline in income due to the repercussions of “Corona”, and the second is that they believe that teaching the student through the “distance learning” system in his early years will not work, because at this stage he needs direct education, interaction with his teacher, and his supervision. While writing and reading well.

The Deputy Director-General of two branches of a private school said that the number of students for the current academic year in the two branches of the school decreased by more than 2.3%, from 1760 male and female students to 1720, adding: “The number of vacant seats is few, given the rate of decline in student registration, except It is an indication that families’ income has been affected, as a result of the repercussions of the (Corona) pandemic, and therefore the students’ families preferred to search for schools with lower fees to enroll their children in them.”

On the other hand, the director of an educational group that includes five schools in Sharjah and Ajman, said that he faced a problem with the decline in student registration, which forced the group to put forward many initiatives that support students and their families, in light of the repercussions of the (Corona) pandemic. Whether reducing salaries, leaving jobs, or otherwise, the group’s management plays its societal role to support its students and their families, because the students’ families are partners in the educational process, through these initiatives, to ensure that the educational process is not commercial.

He explained that the initiatives put forward by the group included many grants and discounts, including discounts for outstanding students, in addition to facilities in paying school fees, as schools were given a period of three months to pay the due installments, and the student’s guardian can pay the fees in four, five or six installments. Instead of three, according to the circumstances of each family, stressing that these initiatives will be implemented by the group in the next academic year to counteract the decline in enrollment.

revenue decline

The director of an educational group that includes five schools in Sharjah and Ajman, Ibrahim Baraka, stated that the support provided by the group to its students and their families, caused a decline in its revenues by about 15 million dirhams, during the current academic year.

He added that the initiatives presented by the group prompted the students’ parents to adhere to the stay of their children to study in the group’s schools, and the number of students increased from 9100 male and female students to 9300 male and female students.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

