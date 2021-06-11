The words “resilience” and “sustainability” currently dominate research trends and practical concerns in the field of infrastructure and civil engineering, where the definition of resilience is “the ability of a system, whether an individual, a forest, a city, or an economy, to deal with change and continue to evolve.”

The definition of sustainability is “the ability to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” The link between resilience and sustainability is limited to recognizing the place that each occupies in conservation policies. As different as they are, resilience helps save as much as sustainability does.

Flexibility and sustainability are essential complements to the features of infrastructure. While sustainability addresses the ongoing effects of time on the economy, society, and environment that infrastructure certainly distributes throughout its service life, resilience focuses on the significant impact of salvaging infrastructure services in emergency situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. So the combination of both concepts provides a truly comprehensive assessment of the quality of the infrastructure. The fundamental principle of sustainability was to ensure that the capacity of future generations in relation to, for example, the environment, the economy or human health was not compromised. The lack of resilience will pose a particular threat to vulnerable groups or systems, which will eventually struggle to recover. This deficit, if subjected to prolonged or repeated shocks or disturbances, subsequently leads to a gradual deterioration of the system. The recovery process, when the system or society is most vulnerable, will always be more complex and costly. However, if resilience is enhanced, the system is more likely to withstand shocks and also recover faster and at lower cost than its weakened counterpart.

There are many similarities between the concepts of sustainability and resilience, and they are often used without clear distinctions in meaning and purpose for a variety of applications. Resilience and sustainability share common research methodologies, such as life cycle analysis, structural analysis and socio-economic analysis, where resilience and sustainability are also linked to global policy trends, where global frameworks and multilateral agendas are developed in ways that have promoted sustainability and resilience in infrastructure urbanization.

Finally, due to the possibility of not applying the integration between the two concepts, there is a need to integrate the mechanisms and legislation of integrated sustainability and flexible management, as this process will provide a complete vision in the joint implementation of sustainability and flexibility that can lead the work and management more effectively.

• Flexibility focuses on the high impact of emergency infrastructure rescue services.

academic researcher



