• Innovators

Three female Emirati students came up with an innovative idea to design corridors in schools that produce clean electric energy, using piezoelectric generators, with the aim of providing the school with clean energy to light and operate its devices.

The “Energy Production Corridor” project was implemented by the students, Maryam Issa Sahouh, Fatima Ahmed Al-Yassi and Hessa Ahmed Al-Hammadi, during their secondary studies at Fatima Al-Zahraa School. Well in the state’s tendency to rely on clean energy.

The students explained in the presentation of the project, that it depends on the installation of corridors in schools containing “piezoelectric generators” that convert the kinetic kinetic energy generated by the movement of students and school workers into electric, and the resulting electricity is collected in batteries for use in the school.

They pointed out that they designed a model for a corridor consisting of cells “piezoelectric generators”, and conducted the experiment on it by simulating the virtual movement of moving models representing the expected movement of students on the corridors. The effectiveness of the project is good.

The students added that the project can be developed and circulated to schools, hospitals, and major employers that have large numbers of employees and workers.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

