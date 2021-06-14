Michele Merlo’s funeral has not yet taken place, now investigators are waiting to understand what happened before hospitalization

There hasn’t been yet authorization for Michele Merlo’s funeral, although the results have arrived that would confirm death from cerebral haemorrhage, investigators are trying to clarify any doubts.

According to reports The rest of the Carlino, “What the investigators want to clarify, so as not to leave anything to chance, is precisely whether before Wednesday 2 June the former Amici singer may have turned to other white coats to understand the reason for his discomfort.”

As is clear to everyone, Michele Merlo, before the actual illness he had gone to the Vergato emergency room where, the nurse would have informed him that the waiting times for the triage were long. So Merlo would have turned to the medical guard on duty who would have mistaken the symptoms of fulminant leukemia for pharyngitis.

After returning home, the singer-songwriter would have informed the parents on the treatment that doctors they have reserved for him. “They told me not to clog the emergency room for a sore throat.” And on this point, investigators are still trying to understand what happened. The doctor broke the silence and explained that he did everything in his duty.

Even the AUSL of Bologna has made it known that everything is was done correctly, including the intervention of the 118 doctor who would have stabilized the boy “In a stormy way”, as he reports Domenico Merlo. The boy’s girlfriend also specified that, again the 118 emergency doctor, would have accused the artist of having used drugs.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any updates on the matter. Unfortunately, the pain is understandably still very severe.