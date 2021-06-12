The results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Michele Merlo have arrived, the coroner confirms: cerebral hemorrhage from leukemia

There death of Michele Merlo it brings with it a lot of pain, but also a lot of anger and many questions that need to be clarified. The boy’s parents they filed a complaint after the dramatic consequences of, perhaps, a medical error.

Michele Merlo’s parents also asked for an autopsy on the boy’s body, which is why the funeral was postponed. Now, the autopsy results have also arrived which would confirm the initial hypotheses: the boy died as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage triggered by fulminant leukemia.

This was confirmed by the coroner Matteo Tudini from Bologna and the hematologist Antonio Cuneo from Ferrara. The autopsy was also attended by Anna Aprile, a consultant appointed by the family of the singer-songwriter of the forensic medicine department of Padua.

Also there Prosecutor of Bologna has opened an investigation for manslaughter against unknown persons. This was declared by Giuseppe Amato, Chief Prosecutor who explained:

“The report of Michele Merlo’s family members has been received at the Bologna Public Prosecutor’s Office, with which the intervention of the judicial authority and the carrying out of a judicial autopsy are requested in relation to the boy’s death. As there is a formal complaint, the Public Prosecutor of Bologna has entered the file in form 44, for the crime referred to in Article 589 of the Criminal Code, for the necessary carrying out of the autopsy and for carrying out the related investigative activities“.

The family, now, also does not exclude di appoint a trusted hematologist, the family, as mother Katia declares, explains: “If there are responsibilities for Michele’s mote, if all this pain could have been avoided”.

The doctor who first helped Michele at the Vergato hospital claims he did everything in his power, while the 118 doctor who stabilized him seems to have been sent on forced leave for two days.