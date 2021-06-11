On May 29, a sinkhole was generated in the Mexican state of Puebla that has not stopped growing since then. The hole, which It started as 5 meters in diameter and grew to 30 meters in just 24 hours., and since then it has continued to expand.

According to the latest information, the researchers estimate that the major axis is about 126 meters and the minor axis about 114 meters. Furthermore, the trend is that the sinkhole will continue to grow, albeit at a much slower rate. Refering to depth, it is estimated to be about 20 meters.

Speaking to EFE, the researcher from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) Pedro Francisco Rodríguez, explained three hypotheses about the reason for this sinkhole, after 5 days of different studies. The first one is that they are natural causes, the second is that is due to the overexploitation of aquifers and the third is that it is a combination of both.

The huge hole threatened to destroy the nearest house and the authorities evicted the residents of the area days ago. Last Wednesday the living began to collapse inside the huge hole. “It is a very difficult moment for us. It hurts because it is all we have,” lamented Magdalena Xalamihua, in statements collected by RT.

Two dogs trapped in the sinkhole

The sinkhole engulfed two dogs with it, who remain alive, but with little chance of rescuing them, according to authorities. In statements collected by EFE, Fatima Ortega, owner of one of the dogs, stated that “Animal associations are helping me to listen to me, they will help me, there are rescuers who want to come without the need for the government to pay them, They are going to do it from the heart, the Government does not want to give us support. “

The Government of Puebla yesterday announced the rescue of the dogs. A “safe rescue” and that “did not put people’s lives at risk”