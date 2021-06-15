Cristina Ochoa

The covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected Latin America and Mexico has been the country with the greatest impact on salary reductions, according to market researcher Kantar.

According to the researcher, on average 21 percent of workers in the region reported working with a reduced salary; this percentage rises to 27 percent in the case of Mexico.

“In Mexico the reduced salary is more present than in other countries in the region. These changes affect shopping habits. We have detected some main ones, such as the change of channels; purchase of new products anchored by the price part; local stores are gaining more presence; and second-hand products. This ultimately tells us that we are having a greater convenience, “said Daniel Sáenz, brand director for Kantar Latam.

By contrast, the regional unemployment rate is 32 percent, while in the case of Mexico this drops to 26 percent, which places it as the country with the lowest figure in the region.

According to the manager, in Latin America there is a greater emphasis on pricesRegarding the situation prior to the pandemic in this regard, there is a greater willingness to change the place of purchase in order to seek better prices.

“The panorama we see what is changing. You can speak of a recovery in most industries, but we face a challenge because the consumer is no longer the same, “he said.

The researcher explained that as the vaccination process advances on a global scale, the concern about coronavirus decreases, but globally seven out of 10 people remain concerned about the pandemic.

In China, 37 percent consider that the pandemic is affecting, that is, 34 percent less than in 2020.

“Confirm that the vaccination is progressing, we hope that a more normal kind of life will be promoted. But consumers will continue to be open to following sanitary measures to prevent infections,” he said.

