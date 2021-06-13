This Saturday in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the selection of Mexico matched goalless against his similar Honduras, in a game that had very few emotions, where, in an incredible way, the most relevant was the number of fans present in the building, as there were 70 thousand people, the highest number after the pandemic that arose from the COVID-19.
On the part of the Tricolor there was very little to highlight, as there was hardly a shot of Carlos Rodriguez that broke the crossbar, a play where Orbelín Pineda He entered the area alone in front of the goalkeeper, but he did not manage to control, as well as a low shot from Alan Pulido that passed by one side and a head butt that went terribly deflected by Uriel antuna.
Regarding La Bicolor, they were close to opening the board at minute 11 through Jorge Benguché, who easily left behind Hector Moreno, but could not define correctly because the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota It came out effectively, likewise, at the end of the first period, the same striker made a shot from the right side that the goalkeeper sent for a corner kick.
In the absence of Hirving lozano, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino decided to send Pulido from the start, later he replaced him with Henry Martin, so there is still concern about the lack of a ‘9’, which is why there is talk of the naturalization and possible call of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, well Javier Hernandez it’s practically banned and Santiago Ormeño it was decided by Peru, without forgetting that Jose Juan Macías in the sub-23 he is also fought with the goal.
However, what should worry Tata the most is that in the face of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, Mexico he has not been able to defeat any rival in the area, since first he equalized without goals against Costa Rica in the semifinal of CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, although he advanced to win in the penalty shootout; later, he could not against the USA, after a well-executed penalty by Christian pulisic and finally, a new equalizer, now against the catrachos, so it is arriving with many doubts at the international competition, but it will still have preparation games, precisely against another country in the area, Panama.
After what was demonstrated by his pupils, El Tata declared at a press conference: “The team lacks completion in the face of a goal situation and in the final quarters of the court. On some occasions we were short of people in the area. The performance is subject to the operation within the places of the field that we want to reach and that sometimes we have gone wrong. In these types of matches, having goal situations and not being able to convert them makes the rival grow and trust in what they are proposing ”.
“I know there are things to improve, that it is not the best moment in terms of results, but I am not worried, we have time to solve it. It is true that the period of less forcefulness has coincided with the decline in Raúl (Jiménez), we need the goals he caused. Today we had goal situations with players in different positions, not exactly forwards. Soccer is a collective game and the team must solve it, not just one player. There are things to improve and we will keep trying, but we are on the right track. The results will surely also improve. It is clear that this has not been the best time “, ended.
