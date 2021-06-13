70,072 fans for the ?? vs. ?? at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in ??. Record since the pandemic began? pic.twitter.com/g3elJwH5eN – Pablo Spezzano (@Pablospezzano) June 13, 2021

Regarding La Bicolor, they were close to opening the board at minute 11 through Jorge Benguché, who easily left behind Hector Moreno, but could not define correctly because the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota It came out effectively, likewise, at the end of the first period, the same striker made a shot from the right side that the goalkeeper sent for a corner kick.

El Tri went without shots on goal against Honduras

However, what should worry Tata the most is that in the face of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, Mexico he has not been able to defeat any rival in the area, since first he equalized without goals against Costa Rica in the semifinal of CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, although he advanced to win in the penalty shootout; later, he could not against the USA, after a well-executed penalty by Christian pulisic and finally, a new equalizer, now against the catrachos, so it is arriving with many doubts at the international competition, but it will still have preparation games, precisely against another country in the area, Panama.

Héctor Moreno played his 113th game tonight with the Mexico team and he was placed alone as the 9th player with the most games played with TRI. The eighth place is shared by Ramón Ramírez and Cuauhtémoc Blanco with 119 games played each.

“I know there are things to improve, that it is not the best moment in terms of results, but I am not worried, we have time to solve it. It is true that the period of less forcefulness has coincided with the decline in Raúl (Jiménez), we need the goals he caused. Today we had goal situations with players in different positions, not exactly forwards. Soccer is a collective game and the team must solve it, not just one player. There are things to improve and we will keep trying, but we are on the right track. The results will surely also improve. It is clear that this has not been the best time “, ended.

Gerardo Martino, DT of the Selection of Mexico, after the draw against Honduras: "The performance is bad, those who have gone by the sides have finished badly. We can correct, that forcefulness is lacking since moments last year, I don't like not winning."