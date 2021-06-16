Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

One of the strongest motivations for watching a Nintendo Direct has long been the hope that they will feature something related to Metroid Prime 4. Today, again the hope of having new news about this game arose at the Nintendo Direct held as part of E3 2021. After the presentation of some games, Shinya Sakamoto, general manager of Nintendo’s Entertainment Planning and Development Division, clarified what Metroid Prime 4 still in development and now; What’s more, we didn’t even see a new teaser.

Everything seemed to indicate that we would leave disappointed, but then Nintendo surprised us with a text that said Metroid 5. The intention was clear: take advantage of the confusion to play with our minds. Suddenly, it was revealed that it was Metroid Dread, the new episode of the main saga. The 5th chapter in the history of Samus Aran returns to 2D and takes up the essence that made it shine many years ago: a mix between action and exploration. During the broadcast we saw the game in action in a trailer and some additional features and information were detailed in the Nintendo Treehouse that we will share with you.

You can expect it very soon on your Nintendo Switch, as its release date is October 8, 2021. If you find it lacking in excitement, let me tell you that there will also be a pack with 2 amiibo, which is sold separately. In this pack you will find a figurine of Samus and another of EMMI, the hunter robot that will try to kill the protagonist at all times. So far, the function they will have when activated via NFC has not been revealed.

Yes, Metroid Dread It continues the original saga created in 1986, that is, it is the 5th main line game. We talk about how, over 19 years, we have seen 5 games that tell us about the adventures of Samus Aran and his relationship with the Metroid, flying organisms that have been used as a biological weapon. These gelatinous beings have a special relationship with Samus, but apparently the bond will end with this installment; This was assured by its producer, Yoshio Sakamoto.

We know that keeping track of Metroid can be confusing, especially if Metroid Dread It will be your first game in the franchise, but don’t worry, it’s easy. According to the statements of Yoshio Sakamoto, the new Nintendo title will have a prologue so that you find out what happened previously.

As the producer commented at the Nintendo Treehouse, the idea behind Metroid Dread It emerged 15 years ago and was left in the pipeline because there was not the necessary technology to bring it to life. Sakamoto had faith in the project and that’s why he took it up several times, but it didn’t get the results he was looking for. Finally, when he met Mercury Steam Entertainment, the Spanish company that worked with him shoulder to shoulder to develop Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS and releasing it in 2017, he thought there were possibilities to work on Dread.

The link with Mercury Steam Entertainment became solid thanks to the fact that this company understood very well how to create games of Metroid. This combination allowed the project to have another chance to see the light. What’s more, Sakamoto was convinced that it would be even better than he had originally thought.

The word Dread in the title suggests fear or anguish, implying that Samus Aran will not have a good time. And yes, that’s just the intention in Metroid Dread, since all the time a robot will try to catch the protagonist and strike her down. The robot that will constantly haunt her is known as EMMI, and is owned by the Galactic Federation. During the tour Samus will find different models of this killing machine that will slip through the levels trying to reach it at all costs; in fact, once she makes eye contact, she will rush to find Samus, but also to listen to her, for her auditory sensors are very refined.

Regarding the history and motivations of Samus to visit an unknown planet, the truth is that we know little, but it is obvious that Nintendo will try to change the way of playing Metroid, although maintaining the exploration and the action on screen. The difference is that now everything looks more fluid.

As in other games in the franchise, in Metroid Dread you will have to advance to discover new paths. The point will come where you hit the wall and you will have to think about how to get to other places. It can be through an item, where the option is to go back and get it, or destroy walls and find hidden rooms. At the same time, you will have to clear the area of ​​enemies and face bosses. The novelty, as I said, is EMMI, the hunting robot. Encounters with the machine are interesting, as you won’t be able to destroy it with your normal weapons. The option will be to run or hide because their vision does not go through objects, and for that you can use the Phantom Cloak, a special accessory to camouflage yourself. Sure … you also have to avoid making noise. Now, in case he catches you, you can escape by pressing a button at the precise moment when the signal appears in the light emitted by his vision sensor.

At first glance, Samus’s movement looks faster and more agile; we noticed that it can sweep underneath enemies, as well as slide down walls. Also present is the free sight system of Metroid: Samus Returns, which allows you to aim at the angle of your choice, but as soon as it detects a target it will fixate on it. Another element that returns from this title is the physical hit as a parry, which allows you to stun enemies and obtain rewards by destroying them.

Finally, we saw the Spider Magnets in action, a kind of gloves to scale certain walls and literally stick to them. This appears to be the first of many tools that will help Samus accomplish his mission.

First images of Metroid Dread

If you are interested in the physical game, you can reserve the standard version through Amazon, and if what you want is a special edition, then you will have to order it from the United States. The latter includes a copy of the game, a 190-page art book with illustrations of the entire 2D saga of Metroid, a metal box and 5 cards with art from the series.

At the moment we do not have information on the sale and distribution of this edition in Mexico, but we will let you know as soon as any news is confirmed.

E3 2021 takes place from June 12 to 15, 2021. You can check all our coverage of the event if you visit our mini-site. You can find all the information about Metroid Dread here

