We still have no news of the fourth installment of the franchise, however, after 4 years, it seems that Nintendo has decided to take the step that some fans were waiting for. Metroid Dread It was one of the great surprises of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, and it will be a 2D game reminiscent of the most classic games:

This launch trailer for Metroid Dread showed us a Samus aran with a new suit with which he will fight EMMI, a powerful and immense robot that will stalk her through this world. According to your development team, this game will return to the roots of horror and 2D gameplay seen in its first installments.

Metroid Dread: Nintendo returned to its roots

During the Nintendo treehouse, we learned more about Metroid Dread, Delivery that will close the classic arc from Samus aran. And, we can anticipate something: this will be a return to the roots of the franchise. Even though the trailer started out with a first-person-view shooter-style game like Metroid: Other MWe soon found out that this was just a nod to the saga.

Not only in the type of gameplay type metroidvania, but in the atmospheric terror that the saga had. Metroid Dread will force us to make careful decisions to survive: Hide, avoid making noise or use the phantom cloak, a new armor to avoid detection.

And they even announced a new amiibo-like figure from Samus aran and of EMMI which will go on sale the following October 8:

