Metroid Dread is finally happening, with Samus ready to make her debut on Nintendo Switch on 8th October. For those who have been holding on to hope for a release after 20 years, here’s where you can secure a Metroid Dread pre-order and where you can buy the Metroid Dread Special Edition.

Announced as part of this year’s E3 Nintendo Direct, the 2D adventure marks the fifth mainline entry in the Metroid series. Following on after the events of Metroid Fusion, Samus is up to her usual shenanigans descending onto an unknown planet to investigate a mysterious transmission. Naturally, the place is full of dangerous alien lifeforms, mechanical adversaries and a series of locations she can only explore with the right tools.

Based on the game’s first trailer and gameplay deep dive, developer Mercury Steam has taken a lot on board from its work on Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS. We see the return of melee attacks, the melee counter and free aim features. Additionally, Samus can now dive, wall climb and must make use of stealth tactics to escape the indestructible EMMI robots that hound her.

Metroid Dread Special Edition pre-order The Metroid Dread Special Edition includes a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and a set of five holographic art cards featuring box art from across the series. It’ll set you back £ 79.99 / € 79.99 / $ 89.99. Here are all the retailers with the Metroid Dread Special Edition available for pre-order:

Metroid Dread Standard Edition pre-order The Metroid Dread Standard Edition just includes a copy of the game. The RRP is £ 49.99 / € 49.99 / $ 59.99, though some stores have already dropped that if you want to pre-order now. In most cases, these retailers take money on dispatch so you can always secure one at a price you like now and cancel later should you change your mind. Here are all the retailers with the Metroid Dread available for pre-order: