Information related to Metroid Dread after its revelation in the Nintendo Direct from today. This time it’s time to talk about Adam Malkovich, controversial character of the franchise that, for better or for worse, will not have as much relevance in this new installment.

Nintendo knows that Adam is a character they have to handle with care, and they wanted to make sure fans knew that he won’t have such an important role in Metroid Dread. At least he won’t give so many orders to Samus. Theresa Apolinario, from Nintendosaid the following:

“Adam only exists because of the lore. It will not give directions to Samus, the player will choose where they want to go and how they want to navigate and explore. “

Metroid: Dread will debut on June 8 for Nintendo switch and here you can take an extensive look at his gameplay.

Via: Kotaku