The National Center of Meteorology expected that the winds will be active sometimes throughout the current week, to be exciting for sand and dust and laden with dust, noting that today’s weather is generally clear, and dusty at times during the day, and partly cloudy in the east, becoming humid at night until Sunday morning, with a chance of fog formation. Light fog over some coastal and inland areas, while winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially in the west, to raise dust and sand, while the sea will be light to medium waves, turbulent at times during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow, in general, will remain clear and dusty at times during the day, and partly cloudy in the east, becoming humid at night until Monday morning over some northern areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, provided that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate speed, active at times to be Thrilling sand and dusty, especially in the west, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes in the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that Monday’s weather will become dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east and north during the day, while the northwest winds will remain light to moderate in speed, active at times to be exciting to be sandy and laden with dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h at times. Sea that has medium to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tuesday’s weather will also remain dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east and north during the day, and the winds are northwesterly light to moderate, sometimes active to be sandy and laden with dust, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which remains moderate. To rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Wednesday will be generally clear and dusty during the day, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, exciting and sandy and loaded with dust, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h. On the sea, which remains moderate to rough, especially in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



