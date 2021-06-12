The National Center of Meteorology expected that winds will be active at times throughout the current week, to be sandy and dusty and laden with dust, explaining that today’s weather is humid in the morning, with a chance of light fog forming over some coastal and interior areas, while the winds will be light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially in the west. , to be exciting for dust and sand, while the sea is light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that Monday’s weather will be dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east and north during the day, while the winds will remain northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times to be sandy and laden with dust, and their speed ranges between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h. On the sea that has medium to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tuesday’s weather also remains dusty at times and partly cloudy to cloudy in the east and north during the day, and the winds are northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times to be sandy and laden with dust, and their speed ranges between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h. On the sea that remains moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Wednesday, the weather will return to clear and dusty at times during the day, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, and active at times to be sandy and laden with dust, and their speed ranges between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 40 km /o on the sea, which remains moderate to turbulent, especially in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



