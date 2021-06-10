Dotemu and Leikir Studio have announced Metal Slug Tactics.

Publisher Dotemu and French developer Leikir Studio (Isbarah, Wondershot) are partnering with SNK to adapt Metal Slug into a grid-based tactical warfare game for PC via Steam. There’s no release date.

The trailer is below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series’ signature villains. “

Roguelite elements make missions replayable, Dotemu said. The missions are built from different combinations of hand-crafted terrain tiles.

The music is by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC among other titles).