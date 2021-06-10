SNK assures that, despite the new style of play, Metal Slug Tactics preserves the spirit of the saga.

A classic saga is back but different from what its fans would expect, because the mythical series Metal Slug has presented its new video game at the Summer Game Fest, leaving aside the traditional action of the originals for a style of turn-based strategy. And seen what is seen, what is new SNK seems to be the most fun.

Unleash simultaneous attacks on your targets with the new timing mechanic to deal hellish damageDotEmuWith a retro aesthetic, Metal Slug Tactics is described as “a new face of the iconic run’n ‘gun that makes the leap to the tactical RPG with roguelike elements”, but that promises to keep the essence of the main saga intact. Announced PC only, will give us the opportunity to form a squad of soldiers with some of the most recognized characters in the saga. “Unleash simultaneous attacks on your targets with the new timing mechanic to deal hellish damage!” Reads the official game description.

Metal Slug fans will also be able to take on some of the series’ most important final foes as they put new combat tactics to the test. All while delving into a story that brings back the evil Donald Morden, who has staged a coup and taken control of a great army. Our objective, of course, will be to stop their plans to conquer.

At the moment there is no approximate release date for this game, which as we said, has been announced for PC. You can take a look at his first trailer.

