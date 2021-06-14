In the moving board of Barcelona you breathe a mixture of optimism and nervousness regarding Messi’s continuity, that within two weeks he will consume his contract with the Catalan club. The optimism responds to the fact that there is a more than consolidated confidence that the Argentine star and his environment have received with very good disposition the renovation offer presented by Joan Laporta before he left for Argentina to prepare for the Copa América in which he will debut this Monday against Chile.

Anxiety, however, responds to the fact that the official announcement of this renewal has no signs of taking place within a calendar that is ideal for the interests of the leaders of the Catalan team. It will be Messi who sets the times and for now, the player he is absolutely focused on the America’s Cup, a competition that has a thorn in it. For Messi, when it comes time to captain his team, nothing is more important.

In the board of the Barça they would have preferred another script, but they know that they are not in conditions to demand too much. They are aware at the Camp Nou that 10 months ago Messi’s idea was to leave and that they have offered him an extended contract because the economic situation of the club is not there to compete with anyone.

The idea of ​​the club was to be able to announce continuity, as long as their positive feelings were reciprocated by the events, before the contract ended. to avoid rumors and insinuations like the one made by the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a week ago in an interview in the newspaper L’Equipe in which he said that he had already warned Laporta that anyone could enter into negotiations with Leo.

Another of the scenarios with which the Blaugrana managers worked was to be able to announce the renewal of Leo in the assembly of delegates to be held this coming weekend. An option that is already completely ruled out.

From Messi’s surroundings, calm is still maintained and few clues are given regarding the solution of the case and no deadlines are set.. They are aware that the rumors and bets regarding the resolution of the player’s continuity are going to multiply exponentially as the deadline of June 30 approaches, but they call for calm.

What does seem to be a reason for consensus between both parties is that the sports project matters more than the economic one. That is why, in part at least, why Joan Laporta has rushed to announce additions: Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal and, above all, Kun Agüero. In addition to the confirmation of the continuity of Ronald Koeman, a technician who on a personal level has had very good harmony with the Argentine star.

Waiting for new additions, especially that of Memphis Depay, and the departures that may occur, Leo waits for the right moment to respond to Laporta’s offer, which would be summarized in broad strokes in a two-year contract more in the Blaugrana first team, three in the MLS and then joining the club as an ambassador.