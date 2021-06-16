The cover of L’Equipe On the day after France’s victory against Germany in the European Championship, I wanted to remember the world champion team in Russia three years ago, but it has taken the other way on social networks. “As in 18”, reads the headline, which is illustrated with a photo of Lucas and Griezmann celebrating the winning goal at the Allianz Arena.

However, There are those who have interpreted that headline as an evocation of World War I and the war in which the Germans and French were involved from 1914 and 1918. Precisely the war ended that year when Germany accepted the conditions of the armistice, something that by the rival of last night and the coincidence of the year, although a century before, has been misinterpreted or taken out of context by the people.

L’Equipe’s phrase coincides with an ironic chant of the French soldiers during the start of World War II, alluding to the First through a phrase that went down in history for many years: “C’est distribui comme en 14” (We have returned as in 14), something that the prestigious French newspaper to make a play on words that sparked a long and long debate in France last night.

“A little to the limit”, “Oh, things are getting out of control!”, “Oh, it could be done better” were some of the criticisms received by Internet users once the cover was uploaded. In any case, the majority of the public understood the photo as a nod to the French world champion team and to the continuity of a project that now aspires to be champion of the Eurocup as it was of the World Cup in 2018.