Angela Merkel’s cell phone rings in the middle of the press conference for the Prime Minister’s Conference. The Chancellor smiled at the call.

Berlin – Once again, the prime ministers of the federal states and Angela Merkel met on Thursday for a prime ministerial conference. Always an exciting and big event – at least during the corona pandemic. After all, in these rounds mostly the big decisions, like the one about the federal emergency brake, were made. But this time the good pandemic situation also affected the politicians, who looked less serious than last time. Because there were even two smirkers.

First, Angela Merkel and Markus Söder had a charming verbal exchange of blows about their personal relationship. Second, something happened to the Chancellor that can cause embarrassing or exasperated looks in every office meeting: the Chancellor’s cell phone suddenly rang. And the Chancellor also smiled.

As if on a stopwatch, the ringtone started exactly when the actual press conference was over and you wanted to go over to the questions of the journalists present. “Mr. Biden?”, One of the journalists asked directly, referring to the upcoming G7 summit, which is also where the US president is in Europe.

Meanwhile, Merkel pressed her cell phone with a smile and answered the journalist’s question directly: “If you want to know exactly: Mr. Scholz”.

Merkel grins at the call from the SPD candidate for chancellor and then shoves afterwards: “He overlooked the PK”.

Smiling and still busy with one hand on the cell phone, Merkel then turns her attention back to the PK. (rjs)