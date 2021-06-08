Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against leaving future generations alone with the challenges of climate change. What has been done so far is not enough.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about climate change with unusually clear words. In an urgent appeal at the 20th annual conference of the Council for Sustainable Development, Merkel warned against leaving future generations alone with the challenges of climate change and sustainability: “What we have been doing so far is simply not enough,” said the German Chancellor. The international community runs the risk of missing the sustainability goals of the 2030 Agenda. “We live worldwide at the expense of younger and future generations.” That is the “oppressive truth”.

In 2015, the United Nations formulated its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which contains a catalog of 17 goals such as gender equality, fighting hunger and fighting the climate crisis. However, there are still significant gaps in implementation, said Merkel. Seven indicators would even develop in the wrong direction, for example energy consumption in freight and passenger transport and also CO2 emissions from private consumption.

Merkel with a clear climate change statement: One should “leave no one behind”

Leaving the generation of tomorrow a good legacy is also the aim of the German sustainability strategy, explained Merkel. “Leave no one behind” was the guiding principle of the Chancellor. The Federal Constitutional Court also recently emphasized responsibility towards future generations with a ruling on climate protection. The climate protection law, which the federal government launched just two weeks after the verdict, should be understood as “a kind of intergenerational contract,” said Merkel.

In March, the federal government decided to further develop its sustainability strategy based on the UN goals. Among other things, Germany’s contribution to global pandemic prevention has been added. It is now a matter of developing concepts for the time after the pandemic and “having the courage to undertake a real transformation,” explained the Chancellor.

Video: Federal Chancellor: Act decisively to preserve our environment!

In the morning, the Council for Sustainable Development presented a position paper with recommendations for action for the Federal Government on the occasion of its 20th annual conference with a focus on climate neutrality. This includes, for example, the demand for more global networking in the fight against climate change and for measures for better social equilibrium. The Chancellor assured her that she would carefully examine the experts’ proposals. (dpa / fmü)