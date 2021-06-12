German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit, during which she revealed her position on the Nord Stream 2 project. Her words leads RIA News…

Merkel said that talks are underway with the US government and federal government experts. “I think we are on the right track,” Merkel said, adding that Ukraine needs to continue to be a partner in the transit of natural gas.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed the upcoming talks between Biden and Vladimir Putin and exchanged views on the NATO summit and “on the issue of Afghanistan.”

Earlier, the political director of the German Foreign Ministry Jens Pletner said that the US decision not to impose new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was important. The diplomat said that the project remained appropriate for Europe in terms of energy policy. He stressed the need to allay concerns about the pipeline.

Initially, the launch of Nord Stream 2 was scheduled for late 2019, but due to US sanctions it had to be postponed several times. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the completion of the second branch of the pipeline would take place in one and a half to two months.