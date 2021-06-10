ofRichard Strobl shut down

After the Prime Minister’s Conference, Chancellor Merkel and Markus Söder had a charming exchange of blows during the live PK. Content: your personal relationship.

Berlin – The corona virus was also again an issue at the Prime Minister’s Conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the press conference that followed, she spoke of an “extremely positive development” – only the Delta variant is currently causing concern. But a real highlight at the press conference should only follow during the journalists’ questions about the actual PK. Here Angela Merkel and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder clashed in a very charming way.

Merkel and Söder clash charmingly: an open exchange of blows ensues

As at the last meeting of the Prime Ministers, Markus Söder did not travel to Berlin this time either and only switched to the PK via video stream. A journalist present was therefore carried away to the question of whether the Union decision on the candidacy for chancellor had an impact on Söder’s joy in traveling. After all, he has not traveled to every MPK in Berlin since then. The question was even spun on: Is the relationship between Söder and Merkel still as close as it was before Armin Laschet’s internal party victory?

“There isn’t a piece of paper between us,” replied Markus Söder, but didn’t leave it at that. With a view to the distance between Merkel and Söder’s PK video screen, Bavaria’s Prime Minister added: “So a sheet of paper – but no more.”

When Söder corrected them, Merkel added one more time

Now you could have just left it like that – but the Chancellor apparently did not want that and surprisingly, Markus Söder corrected quite clearly: “For pandemic reasons”, a few volumes of Brockhaus would definitely fit between the two. A charming comment that can definitely be understood as a swipe.

It goes without saying that Söder couldn’t let that sit on him. He replied to the Chancellor: “Brockhaus is a bit very old-fashioned. Let’s take a couple of iPads ”.

Then the bubbly seems to be over and in the hall people want to turn to the next questions. But Merkel probably doesn’t want to let Söder have the last word and don’t let the criticism of her “old-fashioned” books sit on her. That’s why she adds: “Nothing against the collected world knowledge” – by which, of course, she meant her Brockhaus encyclopedia. Söder tried again to counter, but then broke off in the middle of his sentence: “You can do that on the Internet too …”. (rjs)