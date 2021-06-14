It’s been a few weeks since Mercedes officially took off the veils new C-Class in sedan and station wagon versions. But the German carmaker does not want to waste time, as shown by recent spy photos that have immortalized the convertible version of the model being tested on the road. The fifth generation of the C-Class will only be the second to be offered as well convertible, after the current version of the model which debuted in 2016.

On the other hand, even the rivals of Mercedes C-Class, such as Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, are offered in three different types of bodywork: the car manufacturer of the Star cannot stand by and watch. This is why i road test of the Cabrio version of the new C-Class have already begun: according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, the launch of this version is expected around 2023, two years after the standard variant therefore, just as it happened for the current generation of the model. While waiting to understand precisely the date of the debut of the new Mercedes C-Class Cabrio, the performance variant AMG C63 could also be offered as a convertible: in this case, it is possible that Mercedes will drop the current V8 that pushes it to make room to a powertrain plug-in hybrid.

However, the fact that Mercedes is continuing to test new prototypes of the C-Class Convertible symbolizes that the German carmaker still believes in the market for its two-door sedan. Although Mercedes chief operating officer Markus Schäfer said earlier this year that the company would begin reducing the number of bodies and variants of each model in its range to prioritize the electric EQ family, the future of the C-Class looks like it could remain intact in terms of variants. between “significant changesThe two-door sedan, which will soon make its debut in the Cabrio version, therefore does not appear to be part of the announcement.