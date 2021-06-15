The Germans call the upgrade of their Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé a ‘lifestyle update’. With which they actually want to say that almost nothing changes in the design, although you can now give the models with a six-cylinder the look of this one with the V8. He is therefore mainly concerned with increasing the choice of equipment and decoration, for example with a Night Package II with even more parts in black.

Bigger difference between comfort and sport

There are also new rims (20-inch), additional woods and color combinations for the interior and the new steering wheel that made its debut on the E-Class facelift. In addition, there is a new Edition version that collects just about every imaginable luxury. Mechanically not much changes, only the modified AMG Ride Control+ with air suspension guarantees an even greater ‘spread’ between comfort and sport. Too bad Mercedes still hasn’t come up with a better name for the car. Admit it, that 4-Door Coupé makes no sense.

In terms of power, everything remains the same, the AMG GT 43 still delivers 367 hp (+ 22 hp from the starter generator) and the GT 53 goes up to 435 hp. The update of the V8 models will follow later, where we finally expect the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 73 E-Performance, a plug-in hybrid monster of 800 hp.