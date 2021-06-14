In addition to Brabus, another famous tuner has decided to get his hands on the already performing Mercedes Amg E 63 S: it’s Posaidon. With the aim of not being surpassed by the other German tuner, the tuner based in Mülheim-Kärlich has added up to 140 hp more than its rival. The latest performance package developed (both in sedan and station wagon versions) is available in three versions up to an impressive 950 hp and 1,280 Nm of torque. A result obtained thanks to the installation of a new injection system, as well as modified cylinder heads and valves that allow the Stella station wagon to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds. The intermediate upgrade boasts about 891 hp and 1,200 Nm of maximum torque and in this case the sprint from standstill increases to about 3.1 seconds, while the proposed access, called Posaidon E63 RS 830, is no less with its 841 HP and 1,100 Nm of torque, which the chronometer on 3.2 seconds in the 0-100 km / h.