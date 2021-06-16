Why Michele Dentice, former flame of Roberta Di Padua, suddenly left Men and Women, without giving any understandable explanations? Months later, in an interview, the former knight tells the truth about what happened then and admits that he wishes to return to Maria De Filippi’s program …

You remember that Michele Dentice? It was the knight of men and women, the one he attended for a while Roberta Di Pauda before she started dating Riccardo Guarnieri. Cassino’s lady seemed very busy with the boy, but things hadn’t worked out.

He never managed to tell her that he really liked her and always put things that concerned him first. Starting from sports competitions, passing through the nutrition which he was forced to before competitions. In short, Roberta gave her possibilities, but in the end she got tired. And he has suddenly left the dating show of Maria De Filippi, never giving clear explanations about his choice. Certainly his decision had seemed painful.

Michele Dentice and the truth about farewell to men and women

But now the truth has come out. And it is linked not only to economic problems due to the closure of the gym, but also to the sudden death of his beloved grandmother. An explosive mix that threw Michele into absolute despair:

“You (the grandmother, ed) has always lived with my family and for me she was like a mother “, reports the Today site, citing an interview released by the former knight, who also spoke of” financial problems related to the gym “that” have the rest. I didn’t feel like going on ”.

Michele wants to return to Men and women

But now, a few months later, Michele would not disdain at all returning to sit in the male parterre of the Throne Over of Men and Women in order to meet new ladies and maybe find your soul mate thanks to the Queen Mary transmission. Here are his words: “If Maria De Filippi asked me to try again, perhaps later I would accept her invitation”.

Who knows if the landlady decides to call Roberta Di Padua back to her living room in the afternoon of Canale 5 and that the two can resume their acquaintance from where they left off.

