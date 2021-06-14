How are Ursula Bernardo and Sossio Aruba? The former protagonists of the Ove Throne of Men and Women tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Today the third classified at Big Brother Vip 4 returns to social media to reassure his followers The lady also gives wonderful news to those who follow her.

How are they Sossio Aruta is Ursula Bennardo? Husband and wife, former protagonists of the Over Throne of Men and women, in recent days they have communicated that they have tested positive for Covid-19. If the former dame of the program Maria De Filippi he had rather mild symptoms, who was “worse off” was the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip, who had stronger symptoms.

Sossio is back on social media

But how are they now? To reveal it is Aruta himself, in an Instagram Stories. The face still a little beaten, i symptoms not completely gone (he still has a cough and a few lines of fever), the former footballer still wanted to reassure his followers in person. In recent days it was in fact more than anything else the wife who kept the contacts on social media.

“Fortunately the symptoms, such as strong, passed, as did the fright. Now some residue still, a little fever and a little cough, but it’s much better. Tomorrow we have the molecular buffer and we hope for the best “.

Ursula Bennardo’s sigh of relief

He could finally pull a sigh of relief and Ursula Bennardo. As he had revealed to us in recent days through his Instagram profile, the lady was a lot worried that also yours sons, had from a previous relationship, had been infected. Today came the outcome of the second molecular swab: both boys are negative.