How are things going between Giacomo Czerny and Martina Grado? The former tronista of Men and women and the suitor who broke into his heart are experiencing a true fairy tale of love. Here’s what he replied when his followers asked him questions about his girlfriend.

It definitely continues at full speed love story between Giacomo Czerny is Martina Grado. The former tronista of Men and women and her suitor are having a truly wonderful fairy tale and sharing the best moments of their feelings with their followers. They both like to “shout out to the social world” their feelings for each other.

Giacomo “questioned” by his followers on Martina

The video maker hired by Maria De Filippi to work with his editorial team he wanted to answer some questions that were asked by his followers who questioned him, of course, about his beautiful girlfriend.

The first concerns the moments spent with Martina: which one has more impressed? Giacomo replies:

“I have so many beautiful points … I could tell you about the first evening, the second (the most beautiful). When we first separated for a few days and I was about to get in the car, I realized something. She was crying. I later. I imprinted it because even though we were sad it was still a beautiful sadness. There I realized that I couldn’t tear myself away from her“.

To those who want to know if Martina is different from the other girls he has had and in what, he simply replies:

“It’s different point. It is sunny, autonomous, sweet and bitter. I talk to her, which hardly happens. She turned me back on like a broken light bulb. It made my butterflies come back after a long hibernation “.

The third question, on the other hand, concerns the memory that Giacomo will always carry within him regarding the grade. Too little time has passed since they decided to live off the Canale 5 program and away from the cameras (but not from social networks). The former tronista points out that sometimes he stops to look at the Grado and wonders if what they are experiencing together is all true:

“I can hardly think it. I struggle to look at it. I struggle because it is a lot. I did not expect all this and I did not even imagine it. It is much more than what you see (…). Sometimes is an example me too. I haven’t found a girlfriend. I found so much more. My stomach vibrates, my heart starts. Certain things I have tried, however it will go, have healed ”.

