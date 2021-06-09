Memory lapses can occur in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. What are the signs of progressive disease?

One example of “memory lapse” is forgetting a recent conversation or command, or when you misplace things, such as putting the TV remote control in the bathroom.

And if any household items end up in strange places around the house, this is definitely a sign to watch out for.

A memory problem may occur when the affected person forgets the names of things or places. This may be a sign that abnormal proteins in the brain are interfering with memory retrieval.

Amyloid proteins form in plaques around brain cells. Tau proteins form a tangle inside brain cells.

The NHS said: “Scientists now know that plaques and tangles develop many years before symptoms appear.

Alzheimer’s disease also causes a decrease in the number of neurotransmitters that send signals between brain cells.

A specific neurotransmitter, called acetylcholine, is greatly reduced in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease can also lead to “miscalculation” and cause difficulty in making decisions.

Here are seven “lapses of memory”:

Forget about recent conversations or events.

Misplace items.

Forgetting the names of places and things.

Difficulty thinking of the correct word.

Ask questions frequently.

Difficulty making decisions.

Lack of flexibility and reluctance to try new things.

“There are often signs of mood changes such as increased anxiety or irritability or periods of confusion,” the NHS added.

How can I prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

This includes taking steps to protect your cardiovascular health, such as “reducing alcohol to a minimum.”

It’s also best to be a non-smoker, eat a balanced diet – full of fruits and vegetables – and exercise at least 150 minutes each week.

Loneliness or social isolation is another risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. This is why it is so beneficial to spend time with friends and loved ones and to participate in social activities.

Brain stimulation can also be maintained by:

reading.

Learn foreign languages.

Playing musical instruments.

Volunteer in your local community.

Participation in team sports.

Trying new activities or hobbies.