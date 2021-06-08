Today, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the “Coalition of Hope” signed a memorandum of understanding at the authority’s headquarters to enhance the state’s role in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic globally, by providing high-speed logistical solutions to transport medical aid, medicines, personal protection equipment and hospital supplies related to reducing the risk of infection. The outbreak of the pandemic in many countries, in addition to providing other health needs.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the “Coalition of Hope” delivers the UAE Red Crescent’s health aid to all countries specified by the authority, while providing other logistical services such as transportation, shipping and warehousing, in addition to enhancing cooperation between the two sides in other humanitarian and development fields.

The memorandum also provided for the development of a preliminary framework for the future partnership between the two parties in accordance with the detailed agreements that will be concluded and signed later. The memorandum is considered a general framework governing the relationship of the two sides through the exchange of experiences, ideas and future cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Red Crescent, Secretary-General of the authority, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, while it was signed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the coalition and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, Captain Muhammad Juma Al-Shamsi, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi stressed that the memorandum embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the Red Crescent Authority, in weaving meaningful and constructive partnerships with national companies and institutions to coordinate their programs and unify their positions towards humanitarian issues of common interest, and adopt the best solutions to deal with and treat it.

He said that the memorandum of understanding stemmed from the desire of the two parties and their keenness to work together to enhance the initiatives undertaken by the UAE under the directives of its leadership to help countries facing great challenges in addressing the Corona pandemic on their territories and limiting its spread.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Red Crescent to provide essential medical supplies and services to those who need them around the world. Our collective efforts will have the ability to provide support and medical solutions to 3.6 billion people around the world, and through this cooperation we will help provide relief to those who need it most.”



