Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police to enhance joint cooperation regarding reporting improper practices in the agricultural and food sectors, and to take advantage of the capabilities available to both parties in achieving common goals related to providing security and safety for the citizens and residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police.

Al Ameri said: We are proud of the partnership with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, and to benefit from its extensive experience in the field of law enforcement, and we are pleased to work together and exchange training experiences to enhance the food system and implement laws related to the sustainability of the agricultural and food sector. By training the inspectors, agricultural extension agents and veterinarians of the authority on the skills of security sense, collecting information and evidence, controlling violations and the legal procedures to be taken in each case, and working to inform the authority of all improper practices related to agriculture and food and passing the relevant information. The memorandum of understanding included the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to train employees from the ranks of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command on tasks related to health and safety, technical examinations related to food and control, and to confiscate everything that may harm the health and safety of the consumer through specialized courses, workshops, and scientific and practical seminars. The authority is also committed to providing statistics on farms, farms, and stores related to food and agricultural and animal production inputs in the jurisdiction area, in addition to providing the necessary information about laws, legislation and policies related to violations in the agricultural and food sectors, and its participation with the police in monitoring violations related to food and agriculture.