Virusopin

Professor Emeritus Timo Hyypiä died on April 3, 2021 in Helsinki at the age of 68. He was born in Lahti on June 17, 1952.

Hyypiä graduated from the University of Turku with a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences, majoring in biochemistry, and graduated as a licentiate of medicine in 1980.

Hyypiä started his research work at the Turku Virusopi Department as a student. He studied modern genetic engineering methods at Uppsala University in the laboratory of Professor Ulf Pettersson and applied his teachings to the development of viral diagnostics. He defended his doctoral dissertation in 1985. In 1987, he was appointed Docent of Virology and still completed degrees in clinical microbiology and clinical virology.

After arguing Hyyppi was quickly assembled by a large research group for Turku Virusop, and also acted as an Academy researcher, e.g. At the University of Helsinki. In the 1990s, the research group expanded after Hyypiä moved to Helsinki as a researcher in virology at the National Public Health Institute and the University of Helsinki.

He was appointed Professor of Microbiology at the University of Oulu in 2002. He worked as a Professor of Virology at the University of Turku from 2004 to 2011, until his retirement.

The results of Hyyppi’s research created a lot of new and fundamental information about picornaviruses, especially enteroviruses. Studies on the genetic relationships of enteroviruses led to e.g. to find a new group of parechoviruses. Since the 1990s, research has focused on the cellular and molecular biology and structure of picornaviruses.

Jump was an internationally acclaimed virologist. He had an extensive international cooperation network, and he belonged to e.g. viral taxonomy working group. He was also the first director of the MediCity Research Center at BioCity.

Hyyp was a great humanist in science, an intelligent and open-minded researcher, and a companion with a sense of humor. With a twinkle in his eye, he inspires research students on new journeys of science discovery. He introduced his students to international scholars on congress trips and created collaborative networks. He also had an up-to-date view of the importance of the discipline of virology that has been highlighted during a corona pandemic.

Timo was widely interested in many things. He was e.g. passionate tennis player. He took the research team members to enjoy good taste experiences, memorable excursions, art and sports. Beneath his sometimes rare outer shell was a sensitive and talented person. Timo was a fair, encouraging and caring person. He told his children about Otso and Aino with his father’s pride. They, as well as Aino’s children, were very important and dear to him.

Colleagues remember Timo with warmth and respect and Pikornajengi is grateful for the research and life school in his group.

Heli Harvala

Vilja Pietiäinen

Tytti Vuorinen

The authors are Timo Hyypiä’s students and colleagues.