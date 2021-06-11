School principal

Sirkka-Liisa Viheriälä (formerly Karvinen, born Ahonen) died of a rapidly progressing illness on March 30, 2021 in Vantaa. He was 77 years old, born on January 6, 1944 in Vaasa. There she went to school and became a student of the Vaasa Girls’ Association.

Viheriälä graduated as a teacher in Helsinki and began his career at the Porvoo Rural Citizens’ School in 1965. The following year he moved to Helsinki, where he worked as a teacher in Tolari, Vesala and Kannelmäki schools and since 1989 as a principal at Länsi-Pasila Primary School.

The number of students in the area grew strongly at that time, and Viheriälä purposefully built and developed the operation of his school, which had become an independent unit of the Zoo School. He retired in 2004.

Greenery was active in all his activities and open to the new. Under his leadership, the school participated in both the City of Helsinki’s own and national projects. Länsi-Pasila school developed e.g. language bath teaching, afternoon activities for schoolchildren and co-operation in pre-primary and primary education.

Viheriälä was a broadly interested, culture-hungry, enthusiastic and hard-working organizer. After retiring, he was active e.g. In Helsinki Senior Teachers, since 2007 as a member of the Board and since 2011 as Deputy Chairman. At the beginning of 2021, he received a silver medal from the Senior Education Association for his meritorious work.

To Sirkka-Liisa the dear place was a small, red summer cottage in Uusikaylä, Helsinki’s Laajasalo. For years he worked in the so-called. as the village elder, worked hard in the village association without sparing his efforts and fought persistently to preserve the area when building Kruunuvuorenranta. The villagers and numerous friends enjoyed her housekeeping skills and hospitality. As a friend, he was loyal and open-hearted.

For her own children, Sirkka-Liisa was a loving, all-giving mother, supporter, listener and understanding. He defended them in all the challenges of life and gave his help in everyday life. He maintained family contact and organized joint holidays and weekend lunches. He was the beloved country of his five grandchildren, whose care and assistance could always be relied upon.

His close associates included a daughter and a son with their families.

Piritta Toivio

Sampsa Karvinen

Irmeli Halinen

The authors are Sirkka-Liisa Viheriälä’s daughter, son and close friend and colleague.