Taha Haseeb (Abu Dhabi)

“My country will continue in the same steps and principles on which its efforts are based in maintaining international peace and security in cooperation with the members of the Council.” With this phrase, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, initiated the UAE’s official announcement of its candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the Council. United Nations Security 2022-2023. The announcement was made on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, during the debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The declaration statement included phrases confirming the vision of the UAE and its readiness to occupy the seat, represented by a statement by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed that “we realize the size of the responsibility entailed by our membership and the extent of the challenges facing the council, and we affirm that my country will work with determination and determination to address the important issues of countries, guided by our understanding of crises and our experience in The Arab region and our close relations with countries, and my country will continue to call for the involvement of regional organizations in developing lasting solutions to crises, and we rely on your support to be able to achieve these goals.”

“Stronger in our union” is the campaign slogan, which carries strong meanings that the world needs now, especially since the UAE focused in its campaign to fill the complex on securing peace, promoting innovation and building resilience. It is worth mentioning that the candidacy announcement came after the UAE obtained the recommendation of the League of Arab States, and also Recommendation of the Asia-Pacific Group in June 2020, more than 40 member states of the group supported the candidacy of the UAE, based on its commitment to support the Charter of the United Nations, and also for its leadership role in consolidating peace in the Arab region. They stressed the UAE’s merit to occupy the seat assigned to the group for its clear efforts in combating terrorism, encouraging pluralism and empowering women, and its role in ensuring global peace and security and planning for the future.

On the day the nomination was announced, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the permanent representative of the UAE to the United Nations, stressed that “working in the Security Council is a great responsibility, and during membership in the Security Council, the UAE will be a constructive partner in facing the important challenges facing our time, and that the Covid-19 pandemic has proven Once again, in our currently interconnected world, no member of our international community will be safe unless everyone is safe. Therefore, the UAE is ready to play its role in this regard by promoting gender equality, promoting tolerance, combating extremism and terrorism, and building resilience in Confronting climate change, giving priority to humanitarian relief and addressing global health crises, as well as harnessing the potential of innovation to serve peace, and the UAE will work diligently to help the Security Council address these important challenges in the coming years. There is no doubt that the UAE’s presence as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during the period from 2022 to the end of 2023 will be a promising opportunity for Emirati diplomacy to advance settlement efforts in several files inside and outside the region, such as the crisis in Yemen, the situation in Syria, the desired stability in Libya, peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, and support for stability in Iraq. and Afghanistan, continuing counter-terrorism efforts and stimulating international cooperation to recover from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why Emirates?

Whoever analyzes the contents of the UAE foreign policy and sees its initiatives in various fields – starting with its balanced cooperation relations, its efforts and visions of development locally and regionally, and its steps in humanitarian relief, conflict resolution, combating extremism, spreading tolerance and consolidating peace politically and culturally – comes to an important conclusion that this country is the most worthy as a successful development model. He is able to export his experience to the world, which now needs a lot of cooperation, tolerance, peace and human effort far from ideological, ethnic, religious, sectarian and regional polarizations. The UAE’s foreign policy always emphasizes its vision of a more cooperative and interconnected world that is more victorious for the human dimension over other considerations, and this is what makes it the most worthy to attend international forums as an active member of international organizations capable of putting forward initiatives and directing the decision compass for the better for its wider world.

UAE medical aid to countries affected by the Covid-19 epidemic

Humanitarian aid and the pandemic

In the field of humanitarian aid, the UAE adopts a policy that takes into account, in the first place, a humanitarian aspect that establishes tolerance, touches the needs of peoples, combats poverty and hunger, and turns towards building development projects that are in line with the sustainable development goals approved by the United Nations. It is also noteworthy that the UAE has added a humanitarian character to its efforts in the field of humanitarian relief through the “Emirati Committee for the Coordination of Foreign Humanitarian Aid”, which was launched by a decision of the Council of Ministers in 2014, to ensure the coordination of foreign humanitarian aid and to gather the expertise of the Emirati authorities specialized in this field. In terms of numbers, since the establishment of the UAE in 1971 and until 2014 only, the total number of countries benefiting from the projects and programs of Emirati donor institutions reached 178 countries around the world, and the value of this aid amounted to 173 billion dirhams.

And because the approach of giving and extending a helping hand to those in need all over the world, the UAE’s positive response to the Covid-19 pandemic confirmed its values ​​and principles in the field of humanitarian aid, through practical steps, the most important of which is intense cooperation with the World Health Organization, and the provision of medical aid that has benefited 107 countries, since the beginning of the pandemic. The pandemic, until August 2020, included 1,305 tons of food aid and medical supplies. These humanitarian steps provide a model for giving at the external level, and at the same time, a catalyst for major global and regional powers to show a spirit of cooperation in facing international crises, which is now spearheaded by the Covid-19 epidemic. With these humanitarian efforts at the time of the pandemic, the UAE confirmed its spirit of responsibility and cooperation and its superiority in providing logistics services, in difficult circumstances, and this is confirmed in the field of providing medical and preventive supplies that the UAE was able to deliver by the end of 2020 to 120 countries around the world, benefiting more than 1.6 Millions of health workers.

A model of the Abrahamic House to be inaugurated on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi

Tolerance and peace

Tolerance, with its respect for human coexistence and acceptance of the other, is a great value in the UAE’s internal and external policy, and at the same time an important tributary that confirms its worth to occupy a non-permanent seat in the Security Council for Asia and the Pacific. Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has emphasized this great value, which has made more than 200 nationalities reside and work in the Emirates with peace and tranquility, and which in recent years has acquired an institutional dimension in the launch of the Ministry of Tolerance in 2016, and in laws that prevent defamation of religions and institutions that combat extremism such as the “Center for Tolerance” Sawab, which was established in July 2015 to counter extremism and terrorism within the framework of an interactive e-messaging initiative in cooperation with the United States of America. The UAE also established institutions that support interfaith dialogue. In July 2015, it launched the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and the World Council of Societies These sincere efforts and efforts culminated in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019, in the presence of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and the announcement of the inauguration of the Abrahamic House in the Saadiyat area in Abu Dhabi, which consists of a mosque and a church. And a synagogue, to be a symbol of coexistence and brotherhood between the three Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, in addition to the “Higher Committee for Human Fraternity”, which continues to work To activate the contents of the “Human Fraternity Document”, through practical steps, the most important of which is the allotment of an annual prize for human fraternity to celebrate efforts aimed at strengthening humanitarian partnerships.

The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel is a step to calm tensions in the region

The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel came on September 15, 2020, to confirm the UAE’s vision for a stable, coexisting region capable of facing common human challenges, which added to the UAE more components of its soft power capable of bringing up new generations with a vision that is more open to the other and more coexistent.

The UAE has established its regional and international position as a force sponsoring reconciliations and an influential factor in pushing towards settling disputes and maintaining regional peace and security, which was achieved through the UAE’s efforts to achieve reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia in July 2018, and also to defuse tension between Pakistan and India last January following border unrest between them. . The Emirates have honorable efforts in keeping peace in the Balkans and in the efforts of the United Nations to clear southern Lebanon of mines.

UAE mediated peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia 2018

Sustainability and Climate Issues

The UAE has achieved wide successes in consolidating the trend of clean, renewable energy, and despite the UAE’s wealth of fossil energy sources, its establishment of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” in 2008 as a global leader in the field of renewable energy, to push the process of marketing and dissemination of energy projects Renewables, sustainable urban development and clean technologies in order to meet global challenges in the field of sustainability. Masdar is transforming the energy field by adopting an integrated approach based on building strong partnerships with the public and private sectors and financing projects. Among the promising projects in the field of renewable energy is the Shams 1 project, which, according to Masdar, is expected to contribute to diversifying energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and avoiding the release of 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to planting 1.5 million trees or Remove 15,000 cars from Abu Dhabi roads. There are 14 projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the umbrella of the Clean Development Mechanism projects to achieve an annual reduction in emissions of up to a quarter of a million tons of carbon dioxide, in addition to renewable energy projects, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which announced For its establishment in 2012, and other promising projects in the field of renewable energy, and sustainability cities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. In addition, the UAE is keen to launch the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week annually, which includes events and conferences that focus on sustainability issues and encourage innovation in the field of renewable energy through the “Zayed Sustainability Prize”.

The UAE is well aware of the importance of addressing climate change as a global threat that must be confronted according to a common global vision. Last November, the UAE appointed His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber as Special Envoy for Climate Change. It also signed the Paris Climate Agreement, and set several goals, strategies and studies to determine appropriate measures to address climate change. It was among the first countries to sign the Kyoto Protocol in 2005, the protocol that paved the way for the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. The UAE has also developed from an early age its institutional work in the field of environmental protection, from the “Supreme Committee for the Environment” inaugurated in 1975 to the “Federal Authority for the Environment” in 1993, then the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in 2016. The National Climate Change Plan for the UAE 2017-2050 A roadmap to support activities and initiatives to address climate challenges. It is clear that the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is scheduled to start next October, has dedicated a sustainability pavilion that carries a future global vision towards a sustainable economy and more biodiversity-friendly practices.

A group photo of the winners of the 2019 edition of the Zayed Sustainability Prize (archive)

certificate of trust

By winning a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the Asia-Pacific region, the UAE obtains a new certificate of confidence from the international community that carries many messages that it is an Arab country with a vision in harmony with the current global trends aimed at ensuring regional and global security and stability, spreading tolerance and peace, and promoting the values ​​of coexistence and acceptance of the other. To the current challenges in facing epidemics, resolving and settling disputes by peaceful means, ensuring moving forward in the face of climate change and promoting a comprehensive sustainability of the global economy that guarantees the protection of the environment and a better future for us and for future generations.

How are non-permanent members selected?

The selection of the non-permanent members is made by the five permanent members of the Council and approved by the United Nations General Assembly. According to the regulations of the United Nations, the General Assembly elects each year five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a term of two years. In accordance with General Assembly resolution 1991 (XV) of December 17, 1963, the ten non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis as follows: five for African and Asian countries, one for Eastern European countries, two for Latin America and the Caribbean, and two for Western European and other countries.

The Council consists of five permanent members with veto power: the Russian Federation, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The reason for their permanent seats is due to their victories in World War II. And they headed the highest ranks in the list of countries’ military spending. And six non-permanent members before the number was increased to ten members in 1965 when the Charter of the United Nations was amended.