After arriving in Peru, the singer Melody participated in a press conference on Friday, June 11, in which she explained that her visit responds to the invitation to sing in a virtual concert with the jungle group Iquitos explosion a new version of success “I dont know”.

The song, which the Spanish artist recorded in 2003 as a pop song for her album TQM, became viral due to the choreographies performed by La Uchulú and the ‘Dancing Engineer’, characters turned into TikTok stars and that after the success They were included in the official video clip that the cumbia group released at the end of April.

When asked about both characters, Melody pointed out that she would meet them during the recording of the video clip.

“I am going to meet La Uchulú and the ‘Engineer’ tomorrow or the day after (Saturday or Sunday). When we record the new video clip they will be there and I also think that they will also be in the concert that we are going to do via streaming, so it is a fact that we are going to meet, “he said.

“Besides that I really want because I love them, they transmit a lot of joy and good vibes, which I think is one of the most important things, that people transmit that closeness, that desire to live and transmit positivity and others to people” added the interpreter of “The gorilla dance” for the Popular.

Iquitos explosion, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.