On April 25, Yahaira Plasencia was intervened by agents of the National Police for having violated the sanitary measures against the coronavirus when celebrating her birthday in a house in Cieneguilla. Pancho Rodríguez was one of the many guests who were present at the meeting.

This controversy caused the Chilean to be separated from This is War, although this last Tuesday he had a second chance in the popular program. Therefore, in the latest edition of the reality show, the rest of the competitors they had to choose in which of the sides the mentioned one would be member.

The vote generated diverse reactions and everything became more heated when Melissa Loza chose Pancho over Gino Assereto for the ‘warriors’ team. Patricio Parodi showed his annoyance with this choice, although seconds later he ended up respecting it.

“If it were up to me, let no one leave, the three of them stay, but This is war needs competition and Pancho Rodríguez is at a spectacular level. It is unfortunate what happened to him on the circuit, but it is a human error that can happen and that does not mean that he is not one of the best, ”Loza explained during the program.

However, Melissa Loza had to clarify again the reason for her choice after the criticism received. “When Johanna told me strategies, I automatically understood, when in the course of last week it was said that Pancho could pass to the ‘warriors’,” he added.

