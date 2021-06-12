F.France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants a new start in the Franco-British relationship. Macron met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday morning during the G-7 summit in Cornwall, southern England, as announced by the Elysée Palace. Macron is ready for a “reset”. Both countries have a lot in common. However, he had emphatically emphasized that the British had to keep the word given to the Europeans and respect the framework of the Brexit treaty.

A few weeks ago the fishing dispute between London and Paris escalated off the Channel Island of Jersey, which belongs to the British Crown but not to the United Kingdom. It was about fishing licenses – but recently things had calmed down a little. There is also a disagreement between Great Britain and the European Union on Northern Ireland.

The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol was negotiated in the course of the negotiations on the Brexit treaty and the long-term relationship between Great Britain and the EU. It gives Northern Ireland, which is part of the Kingdom, a temporary special status, which provides, for example, tariff relief. In return, controls are planned for some goods delivered from Great Britain at Northern Irish ports. This is to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the EU member Ireland. The British government only partially implements these controls. The tariff relief expires on July 11th.

In the conversation with Johnson, Macron had now also emphasized that France and Great Britain shared a common vision and common interests on important global issues. There is also a common approach to issues such as arms control. The group of seven (G7) includes the USA, Germany, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy and Japan. The EU is also taking part in its meeting, which will last up to and including Sunday.