A child named Aws Odeh became the youngest sign language teacher at the age of five, in Jordan, despite not having a hearing or speech disability, but learning sign language to communicate with his grandfather and grandmother.

Child Aws uses social networking sites to spread the basics of sign language among Jordanian youth in his own way.

Aws learned sign language from his father, and then decided to produce instructional videos to be shown on his own YouTube channel. Ashraf Odeh, Aws’ father, said: “Aws is enthusiastic, and he loves to learn sign language, and he publishes episodes on his YouTube channel.” .

Odeh, the father of Aws, who is one of the prominent translators in Jordan of the sign language, continued, “Aws really reminds me of my childhood, but for him it is the mother language that is the spoken language and he acquires sign language, unlike when I was a child learning the spoken language and my mother tongue was sign language.” VII.

Ashraf Odeh believes that his son has a bright future in sign language interpretation because he is surrounded by relatives from whom he can learn and train with.