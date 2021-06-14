Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Tails of iron, the most recent work by Odd Bug Studio, reappeared with a new trailer at the Future Games Show 2021, a broadcast that allows small and medium-sized studios to present their proposals.

For those who do not know it, Tails of iron is a tactical RPG that takes place in a dark fantasy world full of animals. In fact, players will step into the shoes of Redgi the Rat, a rat heir to the throne who must defend his kingdom from a group of hostile frogs and other threats.

Of course, one of the most striking details of Tails of iron is his visual style, which immediately reminds us of children’s fantasy stories or experiences like Darkest dungeon.

Tails of iron It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Unfortunately, we still do not know its release date.

But tell us, did this new Odd Bug Studio proposal catch your attention? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our special E3 2021 coverage.

